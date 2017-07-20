If Usher did, in fact, infect a female stylist, that woman wasn’t his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

As previously reported, the R&B superstar allegedly dropped $1.1 million in a lawsuit that accused him of infecting his partner with the viral infection known as herpes. Filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court in late 2012, the plaintiff, identified as a celebrity stylist, claimed she was in a relationship with the singer and contracted the virus between 2009-2010.

After the allegations became public, many assumed Foster was the person infected, but according to her, “I’m good and my health everywhere is great.”

“Do not come on my page discussing rumors or people that have NOTHING to do with me. I have been divorced eight years,” the 46-year-old stylist wrote on Instagram. “Some issues are not my business, ex-husbands, ex-friends, snakes, hoes, characters. Not my circus, not my clowns. I’m good and my health everywhere is great.”

The Internet has been praying on Usher’s catalog as well, joking that he should cease to perform songs like “Let It Burn.”

Usher, who released his latest album, Hard II Love, last year, has yet to make any comments.