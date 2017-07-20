Janet Jackson Working on Documentary After Moving Back to LA

Janet Jackson is in talks to develop a new documentary, which will spotlight the behind the scenes happenings of her tour as well as her life as both a performer and a mother.

The upcoming documentary will follow her transition back to Los Angeles with her 6-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana. “Los Angeles has always been home for Janet and she is enjoying having her family so close,” a source tells ET. “It’s especially important to her because she wants her son to have a close relationship with her mother and family. Everyone is so happy to have her back home [in L.A.]

Report: Janet Jackson Has Already Dropped 50 Pounds For Fall Tour

Currently, Janet is preparing for her “State of the World” tour, which includes getting into performing shape. According to the source, the iconic singer has already dropped 65 pounds and is focused on a rigorous exercise routine and eating clean. “She will hit the stage with the passion and fire that her fans have come to expect from her when her tour starts on Sept. 7,” the source adds.