Stevie Wonder Marries For The Third Time

Stevie Wonder is a married man, again!

Over the weekend, the legendary singer and musician, 62, exchanged vows with longtime girlfriend Tomeeka Bracy, 42.

During the reception, Wonder serenaded his bride, and he also reportedly got entertainment assistance from John Legend, Usher, and Pharrell Williams. Reports also claim soul great, Al Green, performed for the happy couple.

Wonder’s nine children from five different relationships served as their father and new stepmother’s groomsmen and bridesmaids.

Wonder and Bracy have been dating for five years and have two children together.

Stevie was previously married to late Motown singer Syreeta Wright and designer Kai Millard, who he divorced in 2012.

Congrats to the happy couple!