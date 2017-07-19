Chris Brown Plans to “Keep This Summer Alive” With New Singles

Watch out now! Chris Brown is ready to add more fire to the summer airwaves.

The Grammy-winning R&B singer took to Twitter recently to hype anticipation for new singles from his forthcoming double album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

“Singles will drop soon,” tweeted Brown. “Keeping this summer alive! HAVE FUN AND LIVE IT UP!”

Brown hinted previously that his upcoming project would boast 40 songs, including the already released singles “Party,” featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, and “Privacy.”