Drama Series About Mariah Carey’s Life Coming to Starz

Music icon Mariah Carey‘s rise to fame will be captured in a new drama series. According to deadline.com, Starz is developing a fictional scripted series based on Carey’s real-life experiences. Carey will executive produce the untitled series with longtime friend Brett Ratner and writer Nina Colman.

The drama, written by Colman (Mahogany), is set in 1986 New York City and chronicles the rise of a talented bi-racial 16-year-old girl; an aspiring singer-songwriter who survived a difficult childhood to become the biggest selling female music artist of all time.

Carey’s rise to fame was game-changing. She secured five consecutive Hot 100 No. 1 hits in 1990-91 starting with “Vision Of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry” and “Emotions.”

Carey is next set to return to her Las Vegas residency and will embark on a North American summer tour with Lionel Richie.