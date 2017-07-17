R&B Music Videos
Musiq Soulchild Premieres “Start Over” x “Simple Things” Music Videos
Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling R&B artist Musiq Soulchild makes a big bang by premiering two music videos, “Start Over” and “Simple Things,” records from his forthcoming album, Feel the Real.
The first clip, “Start Over,” a record that was previously unleashed, is a personal record for Musiq as it correlates with his personal relationship with recording artist and former lead singer of 702 Kameelah “Meelah” Williams, he appears in the video.
“‘Start Over’ is something like a ‘what if” scenario,” says Musiq. “Everyone has their own ‘the one that got away’ story, maybe they or you found someone else, maybe too much time has passed, maybe for whatever reasons things just didn’t work out. Now imagine for a moment you had the chance to try again… how would you ‘Start Over?'”
Among his many accolades and accomplishments, Musiq Soulchild has had two RIAA certified Platinum albums, two Gold albums and eight hit singles. His awards include honors from Billboard, BET, ASCAP, BMI, and Soul Train. He has also been nominated for several others, including recognition from MTV, the American Music Awards, the NAACP, and 12 Grammy nominations, including one for the single “I Do,” from his 2016 album Life on Earth.