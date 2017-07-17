Leela James – Hard For Me

Veteran R&B/Soul singer Leela James reveals the music video for “Hard For Me,” a record that continues her tale of relationship struggles.

On the ballad, James finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place as she yearns for her lover to give his all. “I tried to show you love, but you don’t want to learn,” she emotionally delivers. “What’s the point of this if we can’t get it right? Can’t you see that I need you in my life.”

“It was interesting to say the least in shooting the video for ‘Hard For Me.’ We were away from everything high in the hills where there was nothing but nature’s peace and quietness as well as a secluded area of a beach,” Leela stays about the making of the visual. “It was serene and at times almost too quiet…but again it served for an interesting and relaxing way to shoot a video. It felt more like a getaway for a day to take some necessary me time to reflect and meditate…which is pretty much the vibe of the video. I hope you enjoy it.”

James’ fifth album, Did It For Love, was released on March 31, 2017

