Sevyn Streeter – Anything You Want feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa & Jeremih

It looks like Sevyn Streeter took notice of Meek Mill’s “House Party” because her new visual is all the way turned up!

In the clip for “Anything You Want,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, and Jeremih, the R&B Beauty throws an unforgettable soiree with some of her closest friends in the industry.

The visual kicks off with an intoxicated looking Streeter brandishing a red cup as she gives the reasoning for her wild fiesta. “I just wanted to have one night,” she said. “So I got Wiz, and invited Jeremih, and I think Ty. It just got a little out of control. I think the cops got called a few times.”

The video then transitions to the actual party where you can see Wiz surrounded by smoke and Jeremih getting his dance. Dolla $ign appears on a vintage television set, while other cameos include ‘Empire’ star Serayah, singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger, actor Jackie Long, and model Jessica White.

“Anything U Want,” which samples SWV’s “Anything,” is the latest release from Sevyn’s debut album, ‘Girl Disrupted.’