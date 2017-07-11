Yasmeen Gives Us Another Anthem With ‘Half of Me’

While “ My Way ” continues to draw a buzz online, Yasmeen doesn’t lose momentum with her follow up single “Half of Me.”

“Half of Me” is a single more urban driven and falls within R&B, using some trap undertones. It’s a personal song, written about a failed relationship as she compares herself to her ex’s new girl — many of us can relate.

“I wrote this song about my ex, then made him produce it,” said Yasmeen. “She ain’t even half of me,”she sings on the hook. Dang!