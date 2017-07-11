Music
Yasmeen Gives Us Another Anthem With ‘Half of Me’
While “My Way” continues to draw a buzz online, Yasmeen doesn’t lose momentum with her follow up single “Half of Me.”
“Half of Me” is a single more urban driven and falls within R&B, using some trap undertones. It’s a personal song, written about a failed relationship as she compares herself to her ex’s new girl — many of us can relate.
“I wrote this song about my ex, then made him produce it,” said Yasmeen. “She ain’t even half of me,”she sings on the hook. Dang!
Stream below:
@Yasmeen_Music