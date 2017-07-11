UK R&B singer-songwriter Angel is back with the video for his single “Hi Grade.” The track will feature on his forthcoming project (out this summer on Island Records) and has an island feel itself.

Written and produced by Angel and a nod to his own musical upbringing having a father who played around the world with legendary reggae artists such as Bob Marley, Misty in Roots, Dennis Brown and his own band Zabandis, “Hi Grade” mixes reggae and R&B.

Angel told The Fader, “Some of you may or may not be aware that I have West Indian parentage. My pops was a huge influence on me growing up playing with all of the big Reggae artists in the late 80’s and 90’s. I actually started producing Reggae music initially before I found love in R&B. This record was an opportunity to make something my Pops and Uncles would be really proud of. It’s authentic and represents my foundation and roots. It’s really important to me.”

In the hazy clip, Angel lights up a spliff and chats up his love interest.

Watch below: