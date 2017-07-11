R&B/Soul duo VanJess release the music video for their groovy track “Touch The Floor” feat. Masego.

Directed by Topshelf Junior (Jhene Aiko, Kehlani, Omarion), VanJess delivers a vibrant visual that praises the exuberance of life, while Masego demonstrates his unique ability to infuse Jazz and R&B. The song itself features an infectious, 90s throwback dance vibe.

“Touch The Floor” will be featured on VanJess’ upcoming project to be released later this summer.

VanJess is comprised of Nigerian-American sisters Ivana and Jessica Nwokike. The duo made a name for themselves through YouTube covers, with their most popular video garnering over 5 million viewers. Influenced by modern day sounds, VanJess is determined to craft music that complements their old-school vibe and remain true to themselves.

@VanJessmusic