Ty Dolla $ign – Love U Better Ft. The-Dream & Lil Wayne

West Coast crooner Ty Dolla $ign taps heavyweights Lil Wayne and The-Dream for his new single, ‘Love U Better.’ The DJ Mustard and Twice as Nice-produced record will appear on Ty’s forthcoming album, ‘Beach House 3.’

On the groovy gem, which samples lyrics and melodies from Mary J. Blige’s 1997 classic, “I Can Love You,” off her 1997 album, ‘Share My World,’ the trio set the stage for a summer of love and affairs.

“Pull up on your girl with my roof gone / Imma pull up on your girl with my jewels on,” sings Ty. “Pull up on your girl with that heat on / And she ain’t know if it’s a Dolla or a Dream song.”

Ty’s previous ‘Beach House’ projects were both considered mixtapes. The album is slated to arrive sometime in 2017.