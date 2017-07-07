[Video Premiere] Cherri V – Leave Me Be

British Songstress Cherri V premieres with Singersroom today (June 7) the video for her new single “Leave Me Be.”

Delivering an introspective insight into both her characteristics and personality, Cherri V delves into a self-aware mindset in her new single. She is at ease on the record as her voice explores her depth and soul as a songstress. Jazz elements fuze with psychedelic rifts giving the record a dreamlike warmth and enchantment. There is a rich tapestry of emotion and musical understanding that radiates from “Leave Me Be,” capturing frustration and the need to be free, an ongoing theme which is captured in both the music, and concept choices, behind her forthcoming album Brown Eyed Soul.

Watch below: