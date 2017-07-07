R&B Music Videos
[Video Premiere] Cherri V – Leave Me Be
British Songstress Cherri V premieres with Singersroom today (June 7) the video for her new single “Leave Me Be.”
Delivering an introspective insight into both her characteristics and personality, Cherri V delves into a self-aware mindset in her new single. She is at ease on the record as her voice explores her depth and soul as a songstress. Jazz elements fuze with psychedelic rifts giving the record a dreamlike warmth and enchantment. There is a rich tapestry of emotion and musical understanding that radiates from “Leave Me Be,” capturing frustration and the need to be free, an ongoing theme which is captured in both the music, and concept choices, behind her forthcoming album Brown Eyed Soul.
Watch below:
Produced by Joey Stickz, Cherri has also enlisted the talents of Nolay for a spicy remix that is set to make its debut in the coming weeks.
Set to be Cherri V’s most honest and personal release to date, the album is an exploration of the flavors, sounds and autobiographical accounts that has led her to her current place in music. Her journey has naturally led her to mature as a woman, singer and songwriter, providing compelling and dynamic content that she is confident to portray and present on her own terms.
@cherrivoncelle