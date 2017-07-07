Stream Sevyn Streeter’s ‘Girl Disrupted’ Album

After years of writing for other artists and putting out her own music via EPs and collabs, the wait is over: Sevyn Streeter’s highly-anticipated debut album is here in the form of Girl Disrupted.

Released today (July 7th) on her birthday, Girl Disrupted slowly rolled out over the past year via singles “My Love for You,” “Before I Do,” and “Fallen,” and also features a hefty amount of guest features including Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa, DeJ Loaf, August Alsina, and Dave East.

The album is presented as a journey of struggles that which everyone can relate to, a journey that Streeter said she went through over the past year. She told Rap-Up recently, “Over the last year and a half, I think that every possible thing that I could go through, I went through, whether it was dealing with depression or dealing with trying to date someone again, or feeling like you work really, really hard and not getting as far as you would like to in your career,” she said. “All of those things are real life things that people deal with. In one way or another, I wrote about that on my album.”

Stream Sevyn’s LP debut Girl Disrupted below.

