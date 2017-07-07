Connect with us

Melisa Whiskey – Sweetest Cake

Already receiving support at BBC Radio 1Xtra, ‘Sweetest Cake’ is the first track to be taken from Melisa Whiske’s forthcoming debut EP Moon & The Sky. The natural jump to the track mixed with the menacing bassline is reminiscent of Amerie’s “1 Thing,” but Melisa definitely is forging her own UK lane.

Following her last video “Played,” “Sweetest Cake” is another firmly London-centric video that outlines her love for the city and its endless hustle, however Melisa is nowhere to be found in the clip. Instead the visual shows the friendly outing between a potentially new couple in the city.

Watch below:

@MelisaWhiskey

