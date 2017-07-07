From Malachiae Warren’s latest EP Heard U Was In My City comes his Lloyd-assisted collab titled “I’m Down” which samples the Boyz II Men hit “Bended Knee.”

This fusion of past and future can be heard throughout the EP, which was released on Motown Records this last March. The EP takes on a classic R&B feel with tracks like “I’m Down,” and also delivers that young ATL swag on tracks like “Pop Off,” “Lie 2 Me,” and on the lead single “Minute Made.”

Listen to Malachiae and Lloyd’s collaboration below and purchase Heard U Was In My City HERE:

@Malachiae