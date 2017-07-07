Connect with us

Ciara Puts Banner In Sky To Celebrate One-Year Wedding Anniversary

Ciara Puts Banner In Sky To Celebrate One-Year Wedding Anniversary

Yesterday (July 6) marked Ciara and Russell Wilson’s one-year wedding anniversary, and the “I Bet” singer surprised Wilson with an airplane banner in the sky to commemorate.

A clip posted on Instagram by CiCi shows the young family on a balcony as an aerial banner flies across the sky that reads: “Happy 1 Year Baby. Yay! I [Heart] U” as Tony Toni Tone’s 193 hit “Anniversary” plays. Ciara holds their infant daughter Sienna Princess who was born in April, and little Future looks up at the sky holding binoculars.

“HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I ❤️U!”…I’m Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life,” she captioned with a pic of the aerial banner.

Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down… #ForeverTogether ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

