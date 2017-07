Slip-N-Slide singer Teenear has dropped the flirtatious video for her latest single “Something Else.”

The video follows Teenear as she spends the day with her love and they enjoy each other’s company. Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Velous, the track is an up-tempo R&B anthem that describes meeting someone unexpectedly and discovering new things in life and love.

Ah, young love. Watch the video for “Something Else” below:

