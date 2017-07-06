Making a solid return earlier this year with the original single, London-based singer/songwriter Malika now reveals her captivating acoustic version for “Run.” The stripped back rendition showcases Malika’s vocal range and heightens anticipation for the release of her debut EP Songs About C, due to drop in early August.

While the original track is produced by Bodhi, the acoustic version allows Malika to lead with her powerful, controlled runs. Laced with lush harmonies and soulful falsettos, this new version perfectly exhibits the extent of the singer’s talent. An effortless, passionate rendition that brings a new meaning to the song’s emotional message.

Stream below:

@hernameismalika