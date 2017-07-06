Chicago songstress Johnaye releases her second promo single “Dawg N*ggas” following her first release “G-Code,” and she’s consistent with the laid back cool vibe, checking her beau’s “mirage.” Produced by Tee Dee, Johnaye sings about her man wanting her – and a few other prospects as well.

“You wasn’t on nothing / You had me thinking its husband / But it turned out you good for nothing / Don’t say you miss me, it means nothing I never should have trusted you,” she sings.

Very much relevant in this era of Jay Z’s 4:44.

Listen below:

@ItsJohnaye_