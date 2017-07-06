Connect with us

Chicago Singer Johnaye Calls Out The ‘Dawg N*ggas’

Music

Chicago Singer Johnaye Calls Out The ‘Dawg N*ggas’

Published on

Chicago songstress Johnaye releases her second promo single “Dawg N*ggas” following her first release “G-Code,” and she’s consistent with the laid back cool vibe, checking her beau’s “mirage.” Produced by Tee Dee, Johnaye sings about her man wanting her – and a few other prospects as well.

“You wasn’t on nothing / You had me thinking its husband  / But it turned out you good for nothing / Don’t say you miss me, it means nothing I never should have trusted you,” she sings.

Very much relevant in this era of Jay Z’s 4:44.

Listen below:

@ItsJohnaye_

More About: Johnaye

Continue Reading

JeRonelle - New Kid in Town - Voice & Acoustics
You may also like...

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Music

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5.1KFollowers
Advertisement

Trending

dondria-nicole-the-day-of-the-don

Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

Dondria Nicole Goes HAM With New EP, ‘The Day of the Don’
sza-ctrl-tour

News

SZA Announces North America “Ctrl Tour”
Rihanna-oscar-goals

Hollywood/TV/Reality TV

Rihanna on Winning an Oscar: “I’d Love to Get There One Day”
Advertisement
To Top