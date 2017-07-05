Rihanna on Winning an Oscar: “I’d Love to Get There One Day”

Rihanna is looking to conquer a feat on a road rarely traveled by black actors — winning an Oscar.

Already at the top of the music world, with plenty of accolades to prove it, including eight Grammy Awards, the Barbadian beauty plans to light a match under her budding acting career. Her sight is set on joining the short list of singers who turned to acting, which includes Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Hudson, and won the gold.

“I’d love to get there one day,” she told British tabloid The Sun. “Who doesn’t want to be told they are doing a great job? Any validation that your work is impacting is rewarding… I don’t think anyone makes an album thinking about winning a Grammy, or makes a movie thinking about winning an Oscar.”

The 29-year-old singer will next appear on the big screen alongside friend Cara Delevingne in Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” where she’ll play a shape-shifting alien.

“It’s pretty difficult to method act when it comes to playing a shape-shifting entertainer, but seriously, I have nothing but respect for the actors that do,” she added.

They say respect is mutual and this is something Rihanna plans to bring to work every day. She says she offers “herself like clay” to her directors, and follows one rule very closely: “You don’t do diva on film sets.”

She adds: “I just do what’s best for the role, what’s best for me, I’d love to do something dark and different and challenge myself.”

In addition to “Valerian,” Rihanna appeared in the 2014 “Annie” remake, several episodes of “Bates Motel” and the action flick “Battleship,” which earned her an infamous Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actress in 2012. She will also appear in the upcoming star-studded film, “Ocean’s Eight.”