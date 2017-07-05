Singer/actress Zendaya rips the “Lip Sync Battle” stage in tonight’s episode as legend Erykah Badu.

As seen in the clip, Zendaya sports a head-wrap (much like Badu famously wore in the beginning of her career) as she sings lip-syncs to Badu’s classic groove “Tyrone” serving all types of sass.

Tune in tonight Wednesday, July 5 at 10:00pm ET/PT on Spike TV to watch Zendaya get down as Ms. Badu as she battles Tom Holland. Get a taste of Zendaya’s portion below: