Chaka Khan Champions Self-Love In ‘I Love Myself’ Video

Ten time-Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Chaka Khan releases the video for the first official single under her newly founded indie record label venture, iKhan Sounds, titled “I Love Myself” Ft. B.Slade.

“I Love Myself” is an anthem that promotes self-esteem and putting one’s life in order. The new single, also written and produced by GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter B. Slade, Eve Nelson and Khan, will be proceeded by the world premiere of the “I Love Myself” music video releasing on Friday, June 30th. The video features ten special guest features from the winners of the “I Love Myself” video contest – an initiative helmed by Khan to engage fans in helping to spread the message of self-esteem and acceptance by uploading a clip of themselves lip-synching the chorus of her new single.

Last year was a very painful period for Chaka following the deaths of longtime friends such as Prince, Natalie Cole, and Maurice White. “Having come through all those things deepens the already universal message of “I Love Myself” for me in ways I couldn’t have imagined a year ago when the song was originally slated for release,” confides Khan. “Loving yourself is a life-long process and even more so in the face of loss.”

The original version of “I Love Myself” was released in February of 2016, but this alternative version of “I Love Myself,”offers an acapella intro of Chaka Khan’s famous “Through The Fire.”

