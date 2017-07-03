Producer Said Beyonce Had a Big Role in Jay Z’s New Album

Jay Z may be the man of his house, but his Queen, music superstar Beyonce, has a lot of saying in the moves he makes. The latest being the rap icon’s critically-acclaimed new album, 4:44.

According to the project’s sole producer, No I.D., Yonce had a say in every song on the new LP.

“I always call Bey our de facto A&R. Pillow talk is the strongest conversation on the planet,” No I.D. told the New York Times.

“Every song has to get past her ears, in my eyes. She came by a lot and played a good part in helping us get over hurdles on certain records. Of course, she’s genius-level with that.”

On ‘4:44,’ Jay delves into uncharted territory, which includes topics about his marriage, infidelity, the infamous elevator fight with sister-in-law Solange and his newborn twins.

The standout is the title track, which sees Jay confessing to his mistakes and apologizing to his wife.

“I apologize often womanize /Took for my child to be born /See through a woman’s eyes /Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles /Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you,” he raps.

The project, Jay’s first in four years, also touches on societal matters and also urges black people to come together as one and build forward like other races.

In related news, the superstar couple reportedly registered US trademarks for their twins “Rumi Carter” and “Sir Carter” – as they did regarding their five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. The trademark application was made on 26 June and is said to be from the same California address as that for Blue Ivy.