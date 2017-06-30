Werk! K. Michelle Debuts Newly-Shaved Head

Outspoken singer/reality TV star K. Michelle is stepping out in a big way!

Known for her head-turning wigs and weaves (some in bright colors such as red, and most recently, neon green), Michelle has foregone the hair this summer, opting for cooler look: dang-near bald!

She debuted her new shaved hairdo on IG, captioning with the photo, “#doboth #whatevermakesyoufreakinhappy.”

Not everyone has the right head shape to rock a shaved head, but she looks gorg! Check out another snap below:



K. Michelle has been busy in the studio creating her fourth studio album. You can also catch her as a feature on Trina’s new single “If It Ain’t Me.”

What do you think of K. Michelle’s new look?