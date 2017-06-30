The time has come: TLC’s long-awaited album has finally arrived!

After nearly two years, a Kickstarter campaign (which raised over $430,000 by fans), and a hoard of angry fans when the album didn’t come as soon as expected, T-Boz and Chilli have dropped their fifth (and what they promise to be their final) album.

They’ve already dropped the single and videos for the Snoop-assisted “Way Back” and pop-leaning”Haters,” and another one called “American Gold.”

Spotify has the LP on hand for streaming before you buy. Stream below and let us know what you think:

Purchase TLC’s farewell project on iTunes HERE.