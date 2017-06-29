Last year, vocalist WasionKey shook up the net with his viral single “No Body.” In celebration of the song reaching its 1M+ stream milestone, the CT crooner unloads “Castles.”

Picking up where “No Body” left off, the record finds the rising talent continuing to plead for a second chance at love. Taking inspiration from Bill Wither’s classic “Just The Two Of Us,” WasionKey uses his latest audio contribution to showcase his vocal range and voice control.

Stream “Castles” after the jump and purchase “No Body” via iTunes here.