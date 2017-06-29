Fresh off the heels of her BET Awards Performance of her single “My Man,” Tamar is letting in on new music from her forthcoming album.

She invited outspoken talk show host Wendy Williams to her home studio to listen to “Rather Go Blind,” a song also also briefly featured in the video for “My Man.” The listening session was filmed and posted online, and fans can hear nearly the entire song!

Listen below:

As you can hear, the song sees Tamar showing off all of her vocal stylings, belts, and runs in an emotional declaration. Sounds like the follow up to her 2015 album Calling All Lovers is shaping up to be solid.

Judging from this lengthy snippet, what do you think of Tamar’s new song?