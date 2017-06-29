Macy Gray – Stop, Drop, Roll ft. Nik West

Macy Gray has released a new, fun, and energetic video for the summer, entitled “Stop, Drop, Roll.”

The song is a funky offering that champions self-love, and the video features a confident, plus-sized dancer as she dances in front of the American flag, just in time for Fourth of July festivities. Funky female bassist Nik West also makes a brief appearance in all of her colorful splendor.

Gray says “This is just a fun video for the fans, I have a ton of new music coming soon, just wanted to send a message, that I think is very much needed right now, about freedom. Accepting who you are, and being you, is the most important thing. As long as your not hurting anybody then you’re alright. No matter what people say.”

Watch below:

Macy is set to release a new album later this year, date is TBD. Currently Macy is touring in Europe off her latest Jazz album Stripped.