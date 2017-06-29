Music
Alesia Lani Wants To Know His ‘Intentions’
Following a strong impression made with her collaborative single “Ride” earlier this year, rising Austin, TX r&b/soul songstress Alesia Lani prepares for the release of her second full length album entitled Resilient this Fall with her new single “Intentions.”
Produced by Kal V. & Jon Keyz and featuring fellow Austinite G-Jet (Camron, Smoke DZA, G Herb), Alesia sings about her skepticism of a man’s honesty in pursuing her, while G provides his perspective on seeing how they vibe first over a sensual yet pulsing instrumental.
Stream below:
Alesia has also been enjoying major appearances and performances in and around the Austin area, including live on CBS Austin and KUTX Studio 1A. In addition, she is coming off performances at the Soulstice Festival, opening for the popular Houston band The Suffers, and an appearance at BET Weekend in Los Angeles.
@AlesiaLani