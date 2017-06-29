Alesia Lani Wants To Know His ‘Intentions’

Following a strong impression made with her collaborative single “Ride” earlier this year, rising Austin, TX r&b/soul songstress Alesia Lani prepares for the release of her second full length album entitled Resilient this Fall with her new single “Intentions.”

Produced by Kal V. & Jon Keyz and featuring fellow Austinite G-Jet (Camron, Smoke DZA, G Herb), Alesia sings about her skepticism of a man’s honesty in pursuing her, while G provides his perspective on seeing how they vibe first over a sensual yet pulsing instrumental.

Stream below: