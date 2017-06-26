Connect with us

Video: Tamar Braxton – ‘My Man’ + BET Awards Performance

Video: Tamar Braxton – ‘My Man’ + BET Awards Performance

Tamar Braxton premieres her new video for “My Man” following  her performance at the BET Awards last night.

The video for the single (which is inspired by her own parents’ divorce) provides the perfect cinematic essence to go along with the lyrics; the clip finds the songstress busting her man cheating in a hotel room.

“My Man” is the first of many from her much-anticipated project set to drop later this summer.

Watch below:

Also check out her performance of “My Man” at the BET Awards. There seems to be a debate on social media on whether she lip-synced or not. Watch below and let us know what you think below:

  • Princess Emerald Diamond

    Mrs. E. stated on BFV that she didn’t take my man. He wanted to go. Mr. M. Braxton stated that he loved Mrs. E., but he was in love with Miss Wanda. Therefor, Tamar should have talked to both parents instead of letting them listen to it after she finished it. With that said, its not about her parents divorce technically. As far as lip syncing its not a problem with me. Its simply entertainment. Too much hair though.

