Tamar Braxton premieres her new video for “My Man” following her performance at the BET Awards last night.

The video for the single (which is inspired by her own parents’ divorce) provides the perfect cinematic essence to go along with the lyrics; the clip finds the songstress busting her man cheating in a hotel room.

“My Man” is the first of many from her much-anticipated project set to drop later this summer.

Watch below:

Also check out her performance of “My Man” at the BET Awards. There seems to be a debate on social media on whether she lip-synced or not. Watch below and let us know what you think below: