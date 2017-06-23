ANE’s artistic foundation is a synthesis of vintage flair and futuristic aesthetics, evident in her brand new music video for “Dreams.” Directed by Kidz R Evil, the visuals create a dreamlike fantasy world using retro anime clips with themes of space travel.

ANE explains, “‘Dreams’ is an atypical song without a chorus. Instead, the song transitions from one verse to another. It’s not about anyone in particular. It’s a song that starts off in a dreamlike state of fantasy and escape. It transitions into the reality of the hustle and bustle in our everyday lives. The video uses clips from a 1980s Japanese science fiction, anime film called ‘Super Space Fortress Macross.'”

Be a part of ANE’s “Dreams” below: