Hop Into NYC Singer/Songwriter ANE’s ‘Dreams’
ANE’s artistic foundation is a synthesis of vintage flair and futuristic aesthetics, evident in her brand new music video for “Dreams.” Directed by Kidz R Evil, the visuals create a dreamlike fantasy world using retro anime clips with themes of space travel.
ANE explains, “‘Dreams’ is an atypical song without a chorus. Instead, the song transitions from one verse to another. It’s not about anyone in particular. It’s a song that starts off in a dreamlike state of fantasy and escape. It transitions into the reality of the hustle and bustle in our everyday lives. The video uses clips from a 1980s Japanese science fiction, anime film called ‘Super Space Fortress Macross.'”
Be a part of ANE’s “Dreams” below:
“Dreams” is from ANE’s new EP, Bitan, the long-awaited follow-up to her 2014 Freedomfiend, and it’s available for purchase and streaming across all digital platforms.
