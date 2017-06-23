Connect with us

Rotimi – Nobody ft. 50 Cent & T.I.

Singer-songwriter and star of the STARZ hit drama POWER, Rotimi, releases the sultry music video for “Nobody” feat. 50 Cent & T.I. Directed by Eif Rivera (Nas, DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane), Rotimi delivers a sexy, yet dark visual showcasing his captivating presence and ability to croon over a catchy beat alongside 50 Cent and T.I.

“Nobody” will be featured on the R&B singer’s forthcoming EP, which will be released later this summer via 50 Cent’s G-Unit Records.

Watch below:

Rotimi will be hosting the BETX Live Special from June 22nd – 24th  in celebration of BET Experience 2017 (check your local listings). He will also join August Alsina on his Don’t Matter Tour starting on July 27th in San Antonio, TX. And be sure to catch Rotimi reprise his role as Dre on POWER’s season four premiere on June 25th.

