JoJo – Wonder Woman

JoJo wants to be your “Wonder Woman.”

The 26-year-old singer has released a new, soulful slow jam about being the female superhero but in a sexier way, shall we say.

Flanked with 90s R&B harmonies and phrasing, the song sees JoJo reminiscing of sexy times with an old flame. “Remember when you used to call me wonder woman, when I gave you good love?” she sings.

Ok, JoJo, do that! “Wonder Woman” follows her 2016 LP release Mad Love album which was pop-leaning. After listening to this, I wonder if she’ll pursue a more R&B sound.

 

