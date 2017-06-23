TV One’s popular series Unsung will return this summer for its 11th season, which features a whole new set of beloved R&B, rap, and gospel acts.

This time, the series will air on Sunday nights kicking off on July 9th with two episode about Wyclef at 9 pm E.T. and Jagged Edge at 10 pm E.T. The season will also feature 70s R&B group Switch, gospel star Marvin Sapp, 90s crooners Jagged Edge, R&B singer Shanice, rapper-actor Ice-T and legendary 60s soul group The Dramatics.

“From Classic R&B to Hip Hop and Gospel, Unsung is known for offering music lovers an in-depth behind-the-scenes view into the lives of their favorite performers as heard from the artists themselves and the friends and family who know them best,” says TV One President Brad Siegel. “We are moving the series to Sunday nights to allow more of our viewers a chance to wind down their summer weekends with an evening of inspiring music to take you down memory lane. This is an exciting line-up of fascinating entertainers that you won’t want to miss.”

Great lineup this season!

Tune in on July 9th at 9 pm E.T. on TV One for the season 11 premiere.