TLC are rolling out the videos like clockwork ahead of the release of their final, self-titled album (due out on June 30th). Following the video release of “Way Back” ft. Snoop Dogg earlier this month, T-Boz and Chilli roll out the video for another drop called “Haters.”

In true TLC fashion, the ladies advocate for self-empowerment on the pop-leaning song: “Haters gonna hate / People gon’ say what they say / We don’t care about that anyway,” they sing.

The simple video sees the duo and their fans in front of a gray backdrop as they band together in the message of self-acceptance in the face of naysayers.

Watch below: