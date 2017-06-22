Rihanna Gives Fan Great Relationship Advice On Twitter

Looks like Rihanna can add “relationship consultant” to her already-beefy resume of accomplishments.

Earlier this week, a fan reached out to the chart-topping star on Twitter’s direct message platform to ask her advice on his coping with her first broken heart.

Not only did she reply, but she gave some great advice! See below:

RiRi said a word! I’m sure her advice helped a lot of people going through the same thing.

Last year, in the same social media fashion via Twitter DMs, Rihanna helped a gay fan come out. “Baby it’s okay to be scared but it’s more important to be who you are!” Rihanna responded. “You are who you are, and as hard as it may seem, the best shit ever is freedom and peace within yourself! Your family may not understand, but luckily you live in a generation that does!!”

Ok RiRi, you can go ahead and start up an advice column now!