Naturi Naughton Shows Off Baby Bump In New Photoshoot

Naturi Naughton is preparing for her role as Tasha on the return of the Starz series Power as well as her role as a first time mother.

The 33-year-old actress/former singer recently showed off her pregnancy glow for a photoshoot with ESSENCE, and she looks radiant!

Shot by Joey Rosado, the photos show the mother-to-be glowing with happiness as she bares her belly. In one, she rocks a halo braid with butterfly clips in front of an orange backdrop with orange swatches painted on her body as she holds her belly. In another, she and her longtime boyfriend Ben embrace and share tender moments in front of a gray background, kissing her belly in one picture.

“I feel really happy; pregnancy has been good to me,” Naughton told Essence. “I’m in love, I’m looking forward to just sharing this next level of life. My whole life has been about working and being in the girl group and being on stage and being an actress, but now I get to really enjoy a bigger purpose, which is motherhood, so I’m really excited.”

