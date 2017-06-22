Jhené Aiko and Chris Brown collaborated once before on the 2014 hit single “Post to Be” with Omarion and another one called “Drunk Texting,” now they’ve linked up again to create a new collaboration called “Hello Ego.”

In the clip, the song lyrics are written out in diary form as Aiko sings about the pressures and responsibility of providing for her family. Brown joins the song midway through, singing about his own publicized struggles but still pushing through.

Watch below:

No word on where this song will land (most likely on Jhene’s forthcoming sophomore LP), but in the meantime, cop on iTunes HERE.