Xscape, Mary J. Blige, SZA & More Added To BET Awards Performance Lineup

More performers have been announced to grace the stage for the 2017 BET Awards, and it seems to be gearing up to be a star-studded event.

On the R&B side, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, El Debarge, Xscape, and SZA have all been added as performers for one of black music’s biggest nights. On the Rap/Hip-hop side, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, and Khalid have been added. Saxophionist Kamasi Washington is also scheduled to perform.

As previously reported, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Future, Migos, Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton, New Edition, Post Malone, Roman GianArthur and Jessie Reyez will also perform.

Hosted by stand-up comedian Leslie Jones, the “BET Awards 17” will air LIVE on Sunday, June 25 at 8 pm ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on BET.

Watch Xscape rehearse for their comeback performances which include one at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

