Namesake Actress Appears In SZA’s ‘Drew Barrymore’ Video

Actress Drew Barrymore makes a small cameo in SZA’s video “Drew Barrymore” from her debut album CTRL.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the video sees SZA enjoying a day in NYC with friends: they skip to a pizza shop, wiggle around on the sidewalk, she bares it all in a laundromat, they go sledding, then they head to a house party. As SZA chills outside, Barrymore walks past and acknowledges her with a smile.

SZA has named Barrymore as one of her favorite actresses, and Barrymore has shown love back, not only by appearing in the video, but by posting a video on IG of her kissing her phone as a video played of SZA performing “Drew Barrymore” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!