Multi-Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter India.Arie announced the release of her upcoming EP SongVersation: Medicine that will be available on June 30th. An extension of her 2013 release SongVersation, this seven song EP is India’s offering during these tumultuous times. The first single featured on the EP, “I Am Light” appeared on the Beyond The Lights soundtrack. Another song from the EP “Breathe” was performed alongside Erykah Badu on the 2016 Soul Train Awards.

“‘SongVersation: Medicine’ was made to be listened to in a quiet time, prayer, meditation, Yoga,” states Arie who continues, “My wish is that these songs bring softness, clarity, calm, and inspiration.”

This summer, Arie will be a busy bee! Not only will she drop a new EP, she’ll be making several appearances at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival during Fourth Of July in New Orleans. Kicking off a weekend-long of festivities, she will be performing on the main stage on Friday, June 30 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. On Saturday, July 1, India will be appearing at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for an interview on the Center Stage as well as participating in the Beauty Expo. Concluding the weekend on Sunday, July 2, India.Arie will be performing a SongVersation that she wrote especially for the Essence crowd, where she will bring song and storytelling to life for attendees on the Empowerment Stage for the Moment of Power followed by a fan meet and greet at the Palmers booth.

In addition, India.Arie will be joining Oprah, Gayle King, the O, Oprah Magazine editors and more aboard the “Share the Adventure Cruise to Alaska” aboard the ms Eruodam via Holland America Line on July 15 to July 22. She will be doing a SongVersation performance as well teaching her SongVersatino practice class as seen on her episode of BEING: India Arie on CENTRIC. For those not able to catch India.Arie within the upcoming weeks, she will be teaching The SongVersation Practice at Berklee College of Music in Boston this fall.