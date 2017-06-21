Voice & Acoustics
[EXCLUSIVE] JeRonelle Performs ‘New Kid In Town’ For Singersroom’s “Voice & Acoustics” Series
Rising Soul/R&B singer/songwriter JeRonelle takes on episode 4 of Singersroom’s “Voice & Acoustics,” a performance series that showcases the fearless vocal delivery of singers backed by minimal instrumentation.
For his live session, the talented L.A. transplant (by way of Omaha, Nebraska) delivers a soulful rendition of his new single “New Kid In Town,” a personal record inspired by his real-life move to the West Coast to pursue his music career.
Watch JeRonelle’s dope acoustic performance below:
