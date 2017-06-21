Ameriie Returns With New Track ‘Redrum’

After establishing herself as a literature lover on Youtube, and following her Drive EP release in 2016, Ameriie is back with a new song called “Redrum” on Feeniix Rising Ent., a bassy jam with multiple layers of interpretation.

About the song, Ameriie explains in an email, “I’m having fun with storytelling. I like to layer multiple meanings so that you get deeper interpretations with closer listens. On its surface, REDRUM is about a successful and powerful man-eater. But go further into the lyrics and you see the woman is also a vampire who has lived and partied with the best of them.”

Listen to Ameriie’s new release below:

In addition to “Redrum,” Ameriie is scheduled to release a book titled Because You Love to Hate Me (BYLTHM) on July 11th available on Amazon.

@Ameriie