Brooklynite Adrian Daniel’s Love Is Immersed In ‘This City’

Brooklyn artist Adrian Daniel drops a gem called “The City,” a sexy, smooth, ambient groove about struggling to keep a relationship together amid the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

Adrian’s tenor floats with the smooth track and often soars into the clouds with a piercing falsetto. “This City tells the story of a love consumed by the city it was created in,” shares Adrian. Adding, “It’s about trying to find a way to still hold on to what is most precious to you; all while knowing it’s flawed without losing it forever in this city. My theme music for New York.”

This is heaven to your ears. Listen below:

In recent months, Adrian’s talent as a songwriter showcased his ability to cross genres with his first song placement in a Universal Studios original motion picture soundtrack. He was hailed as a standout act at the 2017 SXSW and Northside Music Festivals. His debut full-length album Disillusions is out now.

@ADTheStoner