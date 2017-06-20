Connect with us

Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Passes Away At 42

Rappersroom

Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Passes Away At 42

Published on

The hip-hop world is suffering a major loss today.

TMZ reports that one-half of Mobb Deep, rapper Prodigy (Albert Johnson), has passed away at the age of 42 in Las Vegas.

According to his publicist Roberta Magrini, he was hospitalized a few days ago after a Vegas concert for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia (a condition he’s had since birth), but the “exact cause of death has not been determined.”

Prodigy was in Vegas to  perform for the the Art of Rap tour with Ghostface Killah, Onyx, KRS-One, and Ice-T and more.

No word yet from his Mobb Deep partner Havoc, whom he formed the group with in the early 90s. Together, they released eight albums, the most notable being “The Infamous” (1995), “Hell on Earth  (1996), and “Murda Muzik” (1999).

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his and his friends and family. R.I.P.

More About: Mobb Deep | Prodigy

Continue Reading
You may also like...

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Rappersroom

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers
Advertisement

Trending

Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

Ray J and Chris Brown Team for ‘Burn My Name’ Mixtape

Music

Tank Releases New Sexy Single ‘When We’

Music

Lyric Michelle – Like Me
Advertisement
To Top