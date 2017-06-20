Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Passes Away At 42

The hip-hop world is suffering a major loss today.

TMZ reports that one-half of Mobb Deep, rapper Prodigy (Albert Johnson), has passed away at the age of 42 in Las Vegas.

According to his publicist Roberta Magrini, he was hospitalized a few days ago after a Vegas concert for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia (a condition he’s had since birth), but the “exact cause of death has not been determined.”

Prodigy was in Vegas to perform for the the Art of Rap tour with Ghostface Killah, Onyx, KRS-One, and Ice-T and more.

No word yet from his Mobb Deep partner Havoc, whom he formed the group with in the early 90s. Together, they released eight albums, the most notable being “The Infamous” (1995), “Hell on Earth (1996), and “Murda Muzik” (1999).

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his and his friends and family. R.I.P.