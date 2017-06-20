After much speculation, it’s been confirmed that Keyshia Cole will join the cast of the next season ofVH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

The VH1 network made the announcement yesterday (June 19), announcing the season 4 premiere will debut on July 24th at 8 p.m.

“We’re not about to sit here and act like you all didn’t hear the rumors, but we can definitely confirm that they are true,” the network announced.

The show will follow Cole as she preps her upcoming album and her co-parenting relationship with ex-NBA star Daniel “Booby” Gibson.

Another newbie to joint he cast next season is “Ridiculousness” co-host and rapper Chanel West Coast and “Girl Fight” singer Brooke Valentine.

Returning cast-mates are newlyweds Ray J and Princess, Hazel E, Masika Kalysha, Teairra Mari, Moneice Slaughter, and Lyrica Anderson.