Following the release of singles “Work for It” and “How to Love a Woman,” MTV’s Copycat season 1 winner Justin Garner released his new EP Into the Wild last Friday (June 16).

The 7-track set is solid, full of true R&B and Garner’s always-stellar vocals. The opener “Heartbreakers Club” is a great song to kick off the project as it gets your ears in the mood to groove while the drums in “Perfect Tragedy” is a swing-back to 80s sounds.

Listen to Garner’s new project below:

Purchase Into The Wild on iTunes HERE.

