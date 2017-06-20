Bianca Rose Explores Mental Health In ‘Hidden’ Video

British/Jamaican/Nigerian singer-songwriter Bianca Rose releases the thought-provoking video for “Hidden,” the third single from Bianca’s debut album No Fear Here.

The music video, directed by Dominic Döring, is set around the issue of men and mental health and how difficult it is to share these particular struggles with those closest to us.

Bianca adds “Even as a woman it is never easy to reveal you have battled with any kind of mental oppression. But sharing is often the first step to breaking its power.”

Watch the below: