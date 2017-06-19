Ray J and Chris Brown Team for ‘Burn My Name’ Mixtape

Well this is a surprise…

Just in time for summer, Ray J and Chris Brown band together for the collaborative R&B / Hip Hop project Burn My Name.

Some of the music has already been is previously released in some capacity or another, with the common thread throughout the set being that of a man scorned. The project also includes appearances by Bizzy Bone, Payso B, Jackie, and Vince Staples (via a radio interview).

Stream below: